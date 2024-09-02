Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Increases Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.5093 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This is a boost from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s previous dividend of $0.45.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of HKXCY opened at $30.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.52. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $40.59.
About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.