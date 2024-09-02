Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Increases Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.5093 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This is a boost from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HKXCY opened at $30.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.52. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $40.59.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, and Data and Connectivity segments.

