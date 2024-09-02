Horizen (ZEN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.23 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $7.29 or 0.00012477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $112.11 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,387,194 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

