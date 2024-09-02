Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $706.74 million, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $97.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 118.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1,656.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

