Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,980,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the July 31st total of 6,940,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HWM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Howmet Aerospace

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,077.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,982,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $96.66. 3,188,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138,776. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $98.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.64 and a 200-day moving average of $77.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.46%.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.