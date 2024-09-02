HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Barclays

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the computer maker’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.60.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ stock opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09. HP has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.49.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in HP in the second quarter worth $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in HP by 14.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,398 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 15,905 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in HP by 4.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 176,513 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in HP by 19.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,844 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in HP by 454.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,346 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

