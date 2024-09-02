Hudson Canyon Capital Management Has $1.69 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hudson Canyon Capital Management lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 757,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,746,000 after buying an additional 15,896 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.0% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.45. 8,876,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,545,494. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $134.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.20 and its 200-day moving average is $125.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $300.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.58.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

