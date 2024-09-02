Hudson Canyon Capital Management Purchases 299 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hudson Canyon Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.95.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.6 %

DIS traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.38. 8,403,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,724,822. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.91 billion, a PE ratio of 98.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

