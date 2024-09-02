Hudson Canyon Capital Management Sells 1,671 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Hudson Canyon Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for 1.9% of Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Eaton by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 76,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $2,176,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,000. Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 71,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Eaton by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.00.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $5.84 on Friday, reaching $306.93. 2,320,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $122.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $305.11 and its 200-day moving average is $310.66. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $191.82 and a one year high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

