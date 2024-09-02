Hudson Canyon Capital Management Sells 671 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hudson Canyon Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 2.9% of Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $960.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $892.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $822.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $516.57 and a 1-year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.29, for a total value of $118,885,932.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,869,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,413,042,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 897,283 shares of company stock valued at $805,651,743. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $961.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.