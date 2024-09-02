Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,907 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Baird R W raised CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.24.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,188,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,416,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average is $64.43.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

