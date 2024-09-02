Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 10,500 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Couchbase were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 263,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 204,396 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at $9,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Couchbase by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,014,000 after buying an additional 227,828 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 918.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 107,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 21.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 190,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 33,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Price Performance

Couchbase stock opened at $19.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average is $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.08 million, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.61. Couchbase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Couchbase had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 54.49%. The business had revenue of $51.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Couchbase from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Couchbase from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Couchbase

In other news, SVP Huw Owen sold 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $131,217.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 405,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,822,271.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 7,792 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $131,217.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 405,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,822,271.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $65,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,060 shares in the company, valued at $6,493,351.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,087 shares of company stock worth $651,216 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

