Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 2,100 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM traded up $5.81 on Friday, reaching $175.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,110,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,558,643. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.14. The company has a market cap of $195.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.63.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

