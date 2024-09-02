ICON (ICX) Price Down 14.7% Over Last Week

ICON (ICX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. ICON has a total market cap of $124.97 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,030,451,423 coins and its circulating supply is 1,015,726,444 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 800,460,000 with 1,015,719,955.9925302 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.11930223 USD and is down -3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $2,261,271.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

