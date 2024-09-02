iExec RLC (RLC) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.79 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $108.41 million and $2.79 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00002556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008844 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,612.29 or 1.00022413 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007943 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012678 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007794 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.43801491 USD and is down -2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $2,538,055.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

