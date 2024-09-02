Ignition Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $23.44 Million (FBTC)

Ignition (FBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Ignition token can now be purchased for about $58,756.98 or 0.99057615 BTC on major exchanges. Ignition has a total market cap of $23.44 million and $778,863.46 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Ignition Token Profile

Ignition was first traded on July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 1,109 tokens and its circulating supply is 399 tokens. The official website for Ignition is fbtc.com. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official.

Buying and Selling Ignition

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 1,108.3089493. The last known price of Ignition is 57,761.45608346 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $445,937.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars.

