Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Short Interest Update

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,550,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the July 31st total of 13,780,000 shares. Currently, 25.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 864,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Immunome from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunome currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunome

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,613.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.94 per share, with a total value of $97,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,613.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jack Higgins sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $49,089.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMNM. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Immunome by 21,864.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Immunome in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Immunome in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Immunome by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Immunome by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunome Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMNM traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.18. 446,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,261. The company has a market cap of $911.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.05. Immunome has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $30.96.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

