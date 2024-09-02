Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) Short Interest Up 5.6% in August

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the July 31st total of 2,700,000 shares. Currently, 16.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Imperial Petroleum Stock Performance

Imperial Petroleum stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.42. 655,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,311. The stock has a market cap of $131.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.19. Imperial Petroleum has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imperial Petroleum

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Imperial Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 398,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 253,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

