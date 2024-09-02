Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAW) Short Interest Update

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the July 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Inception Growth Acquisition Price Performance

Inception Growth Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday. Inception Growth Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.

Inception Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

