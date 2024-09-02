Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAW) Short Interest Update

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the July 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Inception Growth Acquisition Price Performance
Inception Growth Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday. Inception Growth Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.
Inception Growth Acquisition Company Profile
