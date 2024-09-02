Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Purchased by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 139.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,550 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INFN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Infinera by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 829,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 70,450 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 911,293 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the second quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Infinera by 4.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 148,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

INFN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $6.65 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.09.

NASDAQ:INFN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.29. 4,314,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,111,161. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Infinera Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.71 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.63%. Infinera’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

