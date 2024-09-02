Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Short Interest Update

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,430,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the July 31st total of 43,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 39.4% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 548,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 154,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,049,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,108,000 after buying an additional 2,299,025 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth $627,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter valued at about $759,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Infinera by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,017,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,567 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INFN stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,314,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,161. Infinera has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.71 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INFN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Infinera from $9.00 to $6.65 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Infinera to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.65 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.09.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

