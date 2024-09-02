Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXW) Short Interest Up 18.6% in August

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the July 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance
IPXXW traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 16,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,113. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.
