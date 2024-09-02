Insider Buying: Medibank Private Limited (ASX:MPL) Insider Purchases 5,100 Shares of Stock

Medibank Private Limited (ASX:MPL – Get Free Report) insider Jay Weatherill purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.91 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,915.50 ($13,456.42).

Medibank Private Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Get Medibank Private alerts:

About Medibank Private

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Medibank Private Limited provides private health insurance and health services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Health Insurance and Medibank Health. The Health Insurance segment provides private health insurance products, including hospital cover that offers members with health cover for hospital treatments; and ancillary cover, which provides members with health cover for healthcare services, such as dental, optical, and physiotherapy.

Receive News & Ratings for Medibank Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medibank Private and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.