Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INSM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $36.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Insmed from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Insmed from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.19.

Insmed Trading Up 0.2 %

Insmed stock opened at $76.47 on Thursday. Insmed has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.45.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $90.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.95 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.78) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Insmed during the second quarter worth $335,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,644,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,212,000 after purchasing an additional 714,539 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth about $630,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insmed in the second quarter valued at about $12,060,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

