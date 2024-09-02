Insurance Australia Group Ltd (ASX:IAGPF) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.55 Per Share

Insurance Australia Group Ltd (ASX:IAGPF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.554 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Insurance Australia Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.47.
Insurance Australia Group Price Performance
