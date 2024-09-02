inSure DeFi Trading 7.4% Lower This Week (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $119.18 million and $156,229.11 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi token can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get inSure DeFi alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008863 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,125.98 or 1.00041293 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012715 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007879 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00436532 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $481,029.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for inSure DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for inSure DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.