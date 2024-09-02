Interchange Capital Partners LLC Buys 4,804 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $3,566,120. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.54. 15,615,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,125,456. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $203.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average is $47.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.89.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

