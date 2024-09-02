Interchange Capital Partners LLC Invests $304,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,033 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $506,908,000 after acquiring an additional 192,752 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 11,492 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays lowered shares of NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 0.1 %

NKE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.32. 13,755,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,371,491. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.91 and a 200 day moving average of $89.49. The firm has a market cap of $124.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.