Internet Computer Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.47 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $3.47 billion and $54.43 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $7.40 or 0.00012646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 522,270,932 coins and its circulating supply is 469,334,758 coins. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars.

