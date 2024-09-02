Internet Computer (ICP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.53 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and approximately $53.93 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for $7.51 or 0.00012669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00037842 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007486 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 522,298,367 coins and its circulating supply is 469,362,188 coins. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

