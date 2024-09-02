Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY) Short Interest Up 18.3% in August

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the July 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCY traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.83. 31,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,369. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $21.03.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.