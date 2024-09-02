Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Down 12.7% in August

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the July 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,326. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $59.92.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.4008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF ( NASDAQ:KBWR Free Report ) by 130.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,421 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 3.59% of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

