Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Down 12.7% in August

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the July 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,326. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $59.92.
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.4008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Company Profile
The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.