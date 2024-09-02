Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $476.27. The stock had a trading volume of 33,466,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,922,408. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.05.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

