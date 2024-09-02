Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Position Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 545,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $11,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BKLN opened at $21.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.