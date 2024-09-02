Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Invitae Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Invitae has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of Invitae

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invitae stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 839,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.29% of Invitae as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

