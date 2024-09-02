iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,970,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the July 31st total of 59,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on IQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded iQIYI to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.45.

iQIYI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $2.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). iQIYI had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that iQIYI will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of iQIYI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,310,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 76,162 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,370,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after acquiring an additional 966,688 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 146,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,853,000. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

