IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 255,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $53,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $825,416,000 after buying an additional 30,014 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,191,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $807,183,000 after acquiring an additional 193,304 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,510,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,927,000 after acquiring an additional 92,293 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in IQVIA by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,138,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $540,882,000 after purchasing an additional 143,533 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in IQVIA by 339.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,003 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $251.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,995. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The company has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.67.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

