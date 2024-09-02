iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $118.72 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $119.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3154 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

