iShares Convertible Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.15 (BATS:ICVT)

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1528 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of ICVT opened at $81.29 on Monday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.74.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Convertible Bond ETF
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.