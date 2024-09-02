iShares Convertible Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.15 (BATS:ICVT)

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVTGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1528 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICVT opened at $81.29 on Monday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.74.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

