iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is FFT Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. FFT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $15,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LGL Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 302,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 67,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO opened at $62.14 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $62.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.80.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

