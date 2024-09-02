iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Guidance Capital Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Guidance Capital Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,994 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.3% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 90,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after buying an additional 27,417 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 250,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after buying an additional 13,896 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 48,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 50,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.19. 9,815,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $121.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.