iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Holdings Cut by Hilltop Partners LLC

Hilltop Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXUS. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $108,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXUS opened at $70.85 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $71.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.58 and its 200-day moving average is $67.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $1.0192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

