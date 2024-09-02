iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 18.7% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $56,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $566.75. 3,016,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,002,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $568.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $551.83 and a 200 day moving average of $531.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.