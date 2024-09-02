iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.6% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $566.75. 3,016,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,002,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $551.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $531.63. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

