iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.1% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.30 on Friday, reaching $566.75. 3,016,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,002,234. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $568.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $551.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $531.63. The company has a market cap of $489.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

