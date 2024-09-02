iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,152 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% in the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 123,713 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $62.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.06.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
