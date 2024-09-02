iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Decreased by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.89. 5,201,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,942,701. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.04. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $62.86. The stock has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

