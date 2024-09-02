iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,176 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 0.9% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $9,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Bush Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 57,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.64. 1,599,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,737. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1568 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.