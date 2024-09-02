iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2236 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.
iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
BATS EMHY opened at $38.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.26. iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.44 and a 52-week high of $51.12.
About iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF
