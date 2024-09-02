iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2236 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS EMHY opened at $38.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.26. iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.44 and a 52-week high of $51.12.

About iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprising USD denominated emerging markets high yield bonds. EMHY was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

