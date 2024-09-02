iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEUS traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.94. 14,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,583. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $60.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $1.1945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

