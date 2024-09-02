iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the July 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENZL. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 793.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 161,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 143,685 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,445,000.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENZL traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $49.25. The company had a trading volume of 11,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,497. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average is $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $49.70.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3487 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

